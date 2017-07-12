Recent violence prompts SDBA to host public meeting to discuss solutions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association will hold a special meeting to discuss potential solutions to the recent violent crimes as well as ways individuals and businesses can get involved.

According to a release from SDBA, the special meeting is in response to “the tragic events of last week.” And added, “It is clear that the violence that is plaguing our City is an issue that requires the entire community’s involvement.”

Mayor, Eddie DeLoach, District Attorney, Meg Heap and Chief of Police, Joseph Lumpkin will be on hand with other community leaders to answer questions and provide insight on the issues and ways the community can help. Attendees are encouraged to bring ideas and “an open mind for a thoughtful discussion” on how community members can work together to keep Savannah safe.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center, 305 Fahm Street.

“We cannot change the events of the past, but we can remember them in a way that fuels a better tomorrow,” says Karen Guinn, president of the Savannah Downtown Business Association. “We all have a role to play in securing our public safety and it is time we set aside our differences for the collective good of Savannah. We may not have all the answers, but we can get to work, ask the tough questions and roll our own sleeves up to help find the answers.”

The SBDA hopes that “(people) within the community eager to be part of the solution” will attend the meeting to ask questions, seek information and provide insight to assist the SDBA in forming a short and long-term action plan to engage the community to be a part of the solution.

“People are angry and frustrated, which I certainly understand. But I also know that they feel this way because they care about our City. It is important that we provide people with a way to connect and participate in the solutions; it is important to channel their passion for positive growth,” says Guinn.

The event is free and open to the public; however pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure adequate seating.

Go to savannahdba.com to register. For additional questions, email administrator@savanahdba.com or call 912-660-4718.