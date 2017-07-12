Psychological evaluation ordered for mom charged with killing children, husband

ATLANTA (AP) — A psychological evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with killing four of her young children and her husband in Georgia.

WXIA reports that Isabel Martinez’s court-appointed lawyer Robert Greenwald filed the motion Monday for an evaluation before proceeding to her preliminary hearing. Judge Randy Rich appointed Greenwald for 33-year-old Martinez, who refused an attorney when she made her first court appearance last week.

Martinez is charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault. She is accused of fatally stabbing her four children and 33-year-old Martin Romero on June 6, and seriously injuring another child at her home in a Loganville, Georgia, mobile home community.

The surviving 9-year-old girl remained hospitalized with serious injuries.