Police gear up for Day 4 of farmland search for missing men

By Published:
Law enforcement officials walk down a blocked off driveway in Solebury, Pa., as the search resumes Tuesday, July 11, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities are gearing up for another day of searching a sprawling Pennsylvania farm for evidence linked to four missing young men.

Cadaver dogs and heavy construction equipment were used Tuesday in the search of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

A person of interest in the case, who had been jailed on an unrelated gun charge, was released Tuesday night after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bail in cash.

Authorities have not called 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the farmland and another property that was searched, a suspect in the case.

Neither DiNardo nor his lawyer could be reached for comment. Authorities say the men who went missing last week are believed to be victims of foul play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s