Our Hometown: Former Idol contestant Jordan Brisbane hosts album release concert

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

He gained national attention at the age of 15 when he stepped on stage as an American Idol Contestant in 2014.

Three years later, Savannah’s own Jordan Brisbane is releasing his debut album- entitled ‘Search for Self’- and he’s inviting everyone to attend his listening concert.

The free event is open to the public and will take place Saturday, July 29 at 5 pm at New Generation Church, on Tennessee Ave.

Guest performances from local artists Porshcia and Under New Management.

For more information, call: 912-220-8893.

