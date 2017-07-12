Metro seeks woman for questioning in burglary investigation

Donna Luker, 56, is wanted for questioning [Courtesy SCMPD]

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Islands Precinct investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing burglary investigation.

Donna Luker, 56, is a black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is five-foot-seven-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact police. A line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

