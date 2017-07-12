Metro police arrest men on gun, drug charges

Lorenzo Williams (left) and Michael Corbett (right). [courtesy of Chatham County Sheriff's Office]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officers from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Precinct arrested two men on July 11 for gun and drug charges.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of several individuals loitering in the area of Fred Wessels Homes. While walking through the neighborhood, officers found a car that was illegally parked and unoccupied. There were drugs and an automatic rifle visible in the car.

Officers found the owner of the car, Lorenzo Williams, 28, and were able to determine that the gun and drugs in the car belonged to him.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana, along with other drug-related charges and his parking infraction.

Officers had contact with a second car while they were in the area, and discovered drugs and two more guns. The driver, Michael Corbett, 25, was arrested.

Corbett was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and other drug-related charges.

