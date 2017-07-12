Life after Idol: Former contestant, Savannah native releases first album

You may remember him from American Idol Season XIII. A then 15-year-old Jordan Brisbane walked onto the stage and wowed judges Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson, Harry Connick Jr., and Keith Urban with a voice that landed him in the top 15. Fast forward three years and Jordan is ready to release his debut album called ‘Searching for Self.’ He’s hosting a free listening concert Saturday, July 29 at 5 pm at New Generation Church (2020 Tennessee Avenue) in Savannah.

He sat down with us to talk about life after Idol and what’s next concert. He even sang for us in the studio!

Click the play button in the video box to watch the interview and performance.