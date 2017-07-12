Lawmaker calls for investigation into ‘snortable chocolate power’

NEW YORK (CNN) – A snortable chocolate powder marketed as an energy supplement is raising serious health concerns.

The company’s website says Coco Loko is “infused raw cacao with a special energy blend.”

Doctors say snorting the powder can worsen respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis and may even lead to cancer.

Some lawmakers don’t trust it either.

The Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, is calling for a federal investigation into the product.

“They say to the kids–this is their own ad,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer. “Get an endorphin rush, get a serotonin rush and a state of euphoria. They advertise that it’s similar to ecstasy.

“What kind of product should be on a candy shelf that’s similar to ecstasy? What kind of product should kids be allowed to buy that’s similar to ecstasy? And why does the company have such gall that they advertise it this way?”

Schumer wrote a letter to the FDA, asking the agency to look into Coco Loko.

The FDA hasn’t said yet if it has the power to regulate the product.