LaBeouf issues public apology to Metro officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shia LaBeouf issued a public apology for the events leading to his arrest in Savannah on July 8.

Recently released body camera footage shows the 31-year-old shouting at Savannah-Chatham Metro Police (SCMPD) officers after his arrest on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

In the apology released on Twitter, he recognizes the severity of his behavior and says he is working towards securing his sobriety.

The full statement reads:

I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me. My outright disrespect for authority is problematic, to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.

LaBeouf was reportedly back on the set Monday to film “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”