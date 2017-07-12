Georgia Dept. of Labor announces Airgas recruitment event for Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) Savannah Career Center will help Airgas, a welding supply company, recruit more than 50 employees to work in Savannah or Statesboro.

The recruitment will be held on Friday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the career center located at 5520 White Bluff Road in Savannah.

The company is recruiting route drivers, sales professionals and warehouse workers.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old. A high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), is required.

Applicants for the route driver position must be a graduate of an accredited driving school or have at least one year of driving experience. They are also required to have a Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL) or a hazardous material (HAZMAT) endorsement.

Salaries for the route drivers range from $18 to $20 an hour, $16.40 to $22.46 an hour for sales professional, and $15.50 to $19 an hour for warehouse workers. The company offers full benefits and a tuition reimbursement of up to 100 percent.

All applicants will be required to pass a drug-screening test, background and E-verify checks, and have a clean motor vehicle report (MVR).

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.