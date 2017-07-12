Beaufort Water Festival 2017 kicks off Friday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Water Festival kicks off this Friday for a 10-day celebration of the best food, fun, and festivities the Lowcountry has to offer.
All week long, from July 14 to July 23 free and ticketed events will be held in Beaufort.
The festival kicks off Friday with a performance by The Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks at dusk.
Over 400 volunteers will be working this weekend to bring the events to the festival.
The festival is a community, non-profit project that has been held annually since July 1956.
Check out a list of the free events you can attend this weekend:
Friday, July 14
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
- Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park
- Noon – 7pm
Opening Ceremony
- Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk
- Location: Waterfront Park
- Gates open at 6pm, Ceremony at 7pm
- Shuttle Service from the Beaufort County Government Center
Saturday, July 15
Raft Race
- Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
- 8:30am – Noon
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
- Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
- 9am – 7pm
Bocce Tournament
- Location: Waterfront Park Main Field
- Play starts at 9am
Badminton Tournament
- Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field
- Play starts at 9am
Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament
- Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
- 10am – Noon
- Ages 12 and under only
- Bring your own rod, reel and tackle
- Bait provided
Sponsor’s Expo
- Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
- 10am – 2pm
Shrimp Boat Tours
- Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
- Noon – 4pm
Ski Show
- Location: Waterfront Park
- 1pm & 3:30pm
Concert in the Park
- Headliner: Aaron Lewis
- Opening Entertainment: Jordan Rager
- Also Appearing: Steel Rail Express
- Location: Waterfront Park
- Gates open at 7pm, show at 7:15pm
- Only FREE for children age 5 and under
Sunday, July 16
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
- Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
- 9am – 5pm
River Rally
- Location: Local Waters
- 9am – 1pm
Children’s Day
- Location: Waterfront Park
- 11am – 3pm
- Featuring Games, Activities, Shows, Bounce Houses and Prizes
Shrimp Boat Tours
- Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
- Noon – 4pm
Visit the Beaufort Water Festival site for a full list of scheduled events here.