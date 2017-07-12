Beaufort Water Festival 2017 kicks off Friday

By Published: Updated:
Henry C Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort, SC

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Water Festival kicks off this Friday for a 10-day celebration of the best food, fun, and festivities the Lowcountry has to offer.

All week long, from July 14 to July 23 free and ticketed events will be held in Beaufort.

The festival kicks off Friday with a performance by The Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks at dusk.

Over 400 volunteers will be working this weekend to bring the events to the festival.

The festival is a community, non-profit project that has been held annually since July 1956.

Check out a list of the free events you can attend this weekend:

Friday, July 14

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park
  • Noon – 7pm

Opening Ceremony

  • Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Gates open at 6pm, Ceremony at 7pm
  • Shuttle Service from the Beaufort County Government Center

Saturday, July 15

Raft Race

  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • 8:30am – Noon

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
  • 9am – 7pm

Bocce Tournament

  • Location: Waterfront Park Main Field
  • Play starts at 9am

Badminton Tournament

  • Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field
  • Play starts at 9am

Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament

  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • 10am – Noon
  • Ages 12 and under only
  • Bring your own rod, reel and tackle
  • Bait provided

Sponsor’s Expo

  • Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
  • 10am – 2pm

Shrimp Boat Tours

  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  •  Noon – 4pm

Ski Show

  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • 1pm & 3:30pm

Concert in the Park

  • Headliner: Aaron Lewis
  • Opening Entertainment: Jordan Rager
  • Also Appearing: Steel Rail Express
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Gates open at 7pm, show at 7:15pm
  • Only FREE for children age 5 and under

Sunday, July 16

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
  • 9am – 5pm

River Rally

  • Location: Local Waters
  • 9am – 1pm

Children’s Day

  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • 11am – 3pm
  • Featuring Games, Activities, Shows, Bounce Houses and Prizes

Shrimp Boat Tours

  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • Noon – 4pm

Visit the Beaufort Water Festival site for a full list of scheduled events here.

