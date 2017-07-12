Beaufort Water Festival 2017 kicks off Friday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Water Festival kicks off this Friday for a 10-day celebration of the best food, fun, and festivities the Lowcountry has to offer.

All week long, from July 14 to July 23 free and ticketed events will be held in Beaufort.

The festival kicks off Friday with a performance by The Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks at dusk.

Over 400 volunteers will be working this weekend to bring the events to the festival.

The festival is a community, non-profit project that has been held annually since July 1956.

Check out a list of the free events you can attend this weekend:

Friday, July 14

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park

Noon – 7pm

Opening Ceremony

Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk

Location: Waterfront Park

Gates open at 6pm, Ceremony at 7pm

Shuttle Service from the Beaufort County Government Center

Saturday, July 15

Raft Race

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

8:30am – Noon

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

9am – 7pm

Bocce Tournament

Location: Waterfront Park Main Field

Play starts at 9am

Badminton Tournament

Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field

Play starts at 9am

Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

10am – Noon

Ages 12 and under only

Bring your own rod, reel and tackle

Bait provided

Sponsor’s Expo

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

10am – 2pm

Shrimp Boat Tours

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Noon – 4pm

Ski Show

Location: Waterfront Park

1pm & 3:30pm

Concert in the Park

Headliner: Aaron Lewis

Opening Entertainment: Jordan Rager

Also Appearing: Steel Rail Express

Location: Waterfront Park

Gates open at 7pm, show at 7:15pm

Only FREE for children age 5 and under

Sunday, July 16

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

9am – 5pm

River Rally

Location: Local Waters

9am – 1pm

Children’s Day

Location: Waterfront Park

11am – 3pm

Featuring Games, Activities, Shows, Bounce Houses and Prizes

Shrimp Boat Tours

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Noon – 4pm

Visit the Beaufort Water Festival site for a full list of scheduled events here.