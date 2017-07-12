7 Camp Lejeune-based service members killed in Mississippi plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WSAV) – The Marine Corps announced in a news release that six Marines and a sailor from Camp Lejeune were among the service members killed in KC-130 crash on Monday.

The Marine Corp KC-130 crash in Mississippi’s Leflore County left 15 Marines and 1 Navy Corpsman dead.

“We work so closely with our service members here from all the different branches and all…and the loss of any one service member touches us,” says Don Herring, Onslow Civic Affairs Committee. “But this sudden loss and also this sudden news here has really taken many of us by surprise and we’re all going to be striving to help provide aid and comfort to these families.”

There is still no word yet on what caused the KC-130 to crash.

At a Wednesday news conference in Itta Bena, Commissioner Marshall Fisher said the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well as federal prosecutors in Northern Mississippi, are investigating.

Fisher also urged people to stay away from debris, as some could be dangerous to bystanders.

State law enforcement agencies are guarding the site where the KC-130 crashed.

Information from NBC News, AP