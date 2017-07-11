Traffic Alert: Accident on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eastbound traffic on Victory Drive near Ash Street is being diverted due to an accident involving one vehicle.

The driver was heading eastbound on Victory Drive and hit a tree.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the accident.

Drivers in the area can expect delays and are urged to find an alternate route.

Savannah Fire and Southside Fire EMS were at the scene of the accident.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

News 3 will provide you with any further updates.

Car accident on Victory Drive View as list View as gallery Open Gallery [WSAV Darius Johnson] [WSAV Darius Johnson] [WSAV Darius Johnson] [WSAV Darius Johnson]