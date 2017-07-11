SCMPD introduces first Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Commander

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is a new cop on the beat at Savannah-Chatham Metro Police with a very specific task to cut violence on Savannah’s streets.

On Tuesday, the department introduced Daniel Kelin as the department’s first Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Commander.

Kelin comes to SCMPD from Philadelphia with a background in law enforcement, military, and counter-terrorism.

“A big part of my job is going to be looking at violent crime networks and violent groups and gangs,” said Kelin at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Kelin’s job is to lead the department’s efforts to “prevent, protect against, and prepare for acts as well as threats of conventional criminality and terrorism using intelligence,” as his job description outlines.

He will work with federal, state, local and private sector partners to help make a stronger intelligence network.

Kelin’s arrival at the department comes at, perhaps, a no more perfect time.

A week ago, a drive-by shooting near City Market turned into a police chase and ended in a crash.

Bystander Scott Waldrup, 30, died as a result, as well as Gabriel Magulias, 20, and Spencer Stuckey, 17, who were inside the crashed vehicle.

The driver, 17-year old Jerry Chambers is facing charges related to the incident.

“I’ve got a great team. This is an outstanding department that knows its community very well and they are aggressive about stopping this violent crime that we’ve seen,” Kelin said.

“This is a beautiful city. It’s got a lot of heart and a lot of soul. I think it deserves the chance to have a proactive role in helping to keep itself safe.”

Further details on Kelin’s position are available here.