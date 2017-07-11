Police seek new leads in 2015 murder of Ricardo Morris

SAVANNAH, GA (July 10, 2017) – On Tuesday, July 11, the mother of Ricardo James Morris, a 2015 homicide victim, will ask for the public’s help to solve the murder of her son. The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit will also be present.

The news conference will begin at 5:45 p.m. at SCMPD Headquarters, 201 Habersham Street.

Last year, the family held a balloon release to mark the one-year anniversary of his death and Morris’ mother Brenda Curtis said, “We need answers.” And the family is still seeking those answers.

Morris’ car was found torched in Garden City over a year ago, the next day police recovered his body along Laroche avenue.

“He never made an enemy, and as I’ve said, every mother deserved a son like Ricky,” Curtis said in 2016 during the balloon release.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identify or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 651-6742.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.