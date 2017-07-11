Our Hometown: Lester Lec’k White signing off the airwaves after 40 years

After 40 years on the airwaves, popular gospel radio host, Lester Lec’k White is signing off.

Saturday, July 22, you can help him celebrate his retirement as E-93 presents him with its “Lifetime Achievement Award” during his final mic-drop.

The free event will take place in the Savannah Civic Center foyer from 5 to 7 pm.

There will also be a special guest appearance and performance by twelve time Grammy Winner and Hollywood Walk Fame Star Honoree, Pastor Shirley Caesar.

For more information, call: (912) 236-8733.