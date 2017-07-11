Our Hometown: Lester Lec’k White signing off the airwaves after 40 years

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

After 40 years on the airwaves, popular gospel radio host, Lester Lec’k White is signing off.

Saturday, July 22, you can help him celebrate his retirement as E-93 presents him with its “Lifetime Achievement Award” during his final mic-drop.

The free event will take place in the Savannah Civic Center foyer from 5 to 7 pm.

There will also be a special guest appearance and performance by twelve time Grammy Winner and Hollywood Walk Fame Star Honoree, Pastor Shirley Caesar.

For more information, call: (912) 236-8733.

