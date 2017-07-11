Official: FBI arrests Hawaii-based Army soldier on terror charges

HONOLULU (AP/CNN) – A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

The official says that the solder was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State group.

He says the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said Monday that SWAT team special agents arrested 34-year-old Ikaika Kang on Saturday. Laanui says the FBI will have more information when a criminal complaint has been filed. Laanui says Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

Paul D. Delacourt, the Special Agent in Charge of Honolulu Division of FBI, made the following statement in a press conference: “The complaint alleges that the material support included providing military documents to persons he believed would pass them to ISIS, being involved in the purchase of a drone with the intent that it would be provided to ISIS, providing combatives training to an individual he believes was affiliated to ISIS. In addition, Kang pledged bayat. That is, he made a loyalty pledge to ISIS. Kang was arrested by FBI SWAT based on probable cause that he committed material support to terrorism because he’d sworn the bayat and because he had shown an increased inclination to violence.”