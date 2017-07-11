Motorist killed in Long County accident, passenger injured

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol says a single vehicle accident on GA-196 westbound has resulted in the death of the driver and left the passenger injured.

According to Markus White, GSP Trooper, the driver may have been speeding when he lost control of his Ford F-350 truck. The vehicle rolled over into a field near Flowers Road.

Long County Fire Chief Criss Moss says the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Moss says the passenger in the vehicle was flown by helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified at this time.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates on this story.