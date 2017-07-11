Metro seeks Walmart shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police (SCMPD) Southside Precinct detectives seek the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a shoplifting incident on June 23.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Metro officers responded to a Walmart in the 1400 block of Abercorn street on report of a shoplifting.

The male suspect reportedly stole two televisions estimated to be worth around $1700. He then left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

The suspect is described as a white male standing around 5-foot-7-inches.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.