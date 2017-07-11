Free Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare enrollment for kids in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and SNAP, is available at the Bull Street Library until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Officials ask that you arrive at the 2002 Bull Street address no later than 7:30 p.m. You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and income verification.

Eligibility for public benefit programs is based on income and family size.

If you are unable to come to the event tonight, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Yahira Heraldez (bilingual – Spanish) at 912-661-1290 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be available the 4th Tuesday of each month.