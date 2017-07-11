Four-day task force yields 27 arrests, recovers illegal guns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force wrapped up a successful four-day operation that resulted in 27 arrests and the recovery of multiple firearms and stolen automobiles.

“In continuing our efforts to keep the community safe, the Violent Crimes Task Force used intelligence-led policing methods to arrest specific violent individuals,” said Lt. Tonya Reid. “This resulted in the arrest of several convicted felons and the recovery of several guns. This in an on-going effort, and we are committed to continuing to target these offenders who are causing harm to our community.”

By the conclusion of the operation on July 9, the task force had made 12 felony arrests, 15 misdemeanor arrests, served five warrants, recovered seven firearms and two stolen vehicles, issued 81 citations and conducted 41 field interviews.

Those with felony arrests include:

Earnest Leonard Lowe, 20, aggravated assault, theft by receiving a firearm, possession of a firearm in committing a crime.

Trayon Thomas, 33, terroristic threats, possession on firearm by a convicted felon.

Dominick Jackson, 33, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Darnell Harris, 38, armed robbery

Antwan Heyward, 34, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), felony fleeing to elude.

Arthur Foreman, 19, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Antonio Allen, 43, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), parole violation.

Frank Smith, 66, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

Infinity Ford, 20, illegal credit card fraud.

Ronald Smith, 41, felony fleeing to elude, possession of marijuana.

Guajuan Reynolds, 23, felony fleeing to elude, possession of marijuana.

Jameer Riley, 26, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

SCMPD partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement partners during the operation.