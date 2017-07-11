Donald Trump Jr. releases email chain on Russia meeting

(NBC News) Donald Trump, Jr. has released emails detailing his meeting with a Russian attorney promising compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

In a statement, the president’s eldest son said he released the email exchanges “in order to be totally transparent.”

The email chain makes it clear that the Trump associate, publicist Rob Goldstone, specifically offered what he described as information from the Kremlin that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Goldstone also wrote that he was sending first to Trump Junior, “very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support of Mr. Trump.”

Fifteen minutes later, Trump Junior responded, “If it’s what you say, I love it, especially later in the summer.”

“That should have set off alarm bells and red lights, and instead what it seemed to do was it activated their salivary glands,” says Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate.

Republicans are also calling for more explanation.

“This a serious situation and one that is a long way from over,” says Senator John McCain.

President Trump’s personal attorney said the president did not know about this meeting and only found out about it a few days ago.

President Trump released a statement on the matter saying “My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency.”

