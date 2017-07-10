West Nile virus activity detected in Chatham County

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Mosquito Control has confirmed that a sampling of mosquitoes collected in southeast Chatham County has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

This indicates that WNV is actively circulating in local mosquito populations this year.

Mosquito control personnel are surveying all areas of Chatham County and scheduling control operations as required.

No human cases of WNV have been confirmed in any Coastal Health District counties, including Chatham.

WNV is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes and can cause mild to serious illness.

Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Chatham County Mosquito Control is actively treating all areas of Chatham County for mosquitoes.

Residents should expect to see Mosquito Control’s low flying, yellow helicopters on a regular basis throughout the county.