West Nile virus activity detected in Chatham County

By Published: Updated:

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Mosquito Control has confirmed that a sampling of mosquitoes collected in southeast Chatham County has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

This indicates that WNV is actively circulating in local mosquito populations this year.

Mosquito control personnel are surveying all areas of Chatham County and scheduling control operations as required.

No human cases of WNV have been confirmed in any Coastal Health District counties, including Chatham.

WNV is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes and can cause mild to serious illness.

Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Chatham County Mosquito Control is actively treating all areas of Chatham County for mosquitoes.

Residents should expect to see Mosquito Control’s low flying, yellow helicopters on a regular basis throughout the county.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s