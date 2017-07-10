Trump team downplays report of meeting with Russian lawyer

WASHINGTON (NBC) – The Trump team is downplaying a New York Times report about a recently disclosed meeting between the president’s son Don Junior, his son-in-law Jared Kushner then Campaign Chair Paul Manafort.

And this Russian lawyer last summer after she promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton and the democrats

Trump, Jr. claims she really wanted to talk about a Russian adoption program.

He says “her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense.

It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

The president’s legal team adds “the president was not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”

The president tweets “I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it.”

Now President Trump says he wants to partner with Putin to set up a cyber security unit to prevent election hacking. “I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort since he’s doing the hacking,” said Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona.

“It’s not the dumbest idea I ever heard, but it’s pretty close,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Overnight the president responding: “the fact that President Putin and I discussed a cyber security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen. It can’t-but a ceasefire can,& I did!”

Tracie Potts, NBC News.