Police seek information, say shooting suspect ‘uncooperative’

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting of Elliot Richardson, 23, on July 9.

At about 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West 34th Street and found Richardson suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Richardson was uncooperative with investigators, and refused to provide them with details surrounding the incident. Investigators do not believe the shooting took place at the location from which it was reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.