Police arrest alleged gang member for 2016 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police believe they’ve solved a year old crime, and they say a gang member is a suspect.

20-year-old Earnest Lowe was arrested Sunday for a shooting on Oak Forest Drive last year.

Police were called to that scene last June after neighbors heard gunshots. When police arrived they found 50-year-old Edward Blount suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was already gone.

Sunday, detectives arrested Lowe on Mississippi Avenue. They say he was armed when police arrested him.

“When officers made contact with him, he actually had a stolen firearm in his possession, so not only was he charged with the two charges from the shooting, but he also faces new charges for being in possession of that stolen firearm,” says Corporal Hillary Nielsen, with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Blount is still recovering from his injuries. Lowe remains behind bars without bond.