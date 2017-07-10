Police arrest alleged gang member for 2016 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a man for a 2016 shooting on Oak Forest Drive.

Around 7:45 p.m. on June 10, 2016, officers responded to the 2500 block of Oak Forest Drive and found Edward Blount, 50, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined Earnest Lowe, 20, to be the suspect in this shooting. Lowe is a documented gang member.

Around 12:40 p.m. on July 9, SIU and SCMPD K9 located Lowe in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest, Lowe was in possession of a stolen gun. Due to this fact, he was charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Lowe was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the 2016 shooting.