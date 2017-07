Join Sankofa Center for the Arts as they celebrate four years of dance entertainment and community service.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, July 23, as they present their end of the year concert, “4 The Love of Dance”. The event will take place at 6 PM at Asbury Memorial Methodist Church at 1001 E. Henry Street.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information, call: (912) 312-5353.