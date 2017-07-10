Operation Southern Shield: Week long speed enforcement initiative goes into effect July 17

Georgia and South Carolina will join Florida, Alabama and Tennessee for a regional week long speed enforcement initiative on July 17-23. It’s called, “Operation Southern Shield.”

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, speeding is the cause of 30 percent of the traffic deaths in the United States each year.

Next week, state and local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols to enforce posted speed limits on all highways, roads and streets.

Harris Blackwood of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Sgt. Bob Beres, South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander of Community Relations and Recruiting Office, join us with more details. Click the arrow in the video box to see our interview.