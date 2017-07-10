ONLY ON 3: Savannah mother seeks answers after son killed

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Two months after her son and his friend were shot and killed, a Savannah mother is pleading for help to solve their murders.

Desmond Lanier, 25, and Clarence Fleming, 23, were victims of a May 5th double shooting and homicide.

Fleming’s mother, Karen Bonds, spoke exclusively to News 3 about the night her youngest son was killed.

“Devastated, unbelievable,” she said. “Our family never thought this would happen ’cause we was so close-knit.”

Bonds says she has no idea why the two men were on that side of town the night they were killed. Still with months passed, she is determined to bring justice for her son’s death.

“I need to find out who murdered my son and Desmond Lanier” Bonds said.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department does not believe the shooting was random.

“They need to speak up,” Bonds said of those responsible. “Because there’s too much senseless killing out here in Savannah. Just too much.”

Fleming died weeks before his son’s first birthday. Now the family continues to grief his loss in the months and years to come.

“I mean we’re never going to be at peace.This pain is never going to go away. Never,” Bonds said.

SCMPD told WSAV on Monday there was no new information about a motive or a suspect. If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. You many remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.