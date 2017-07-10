Nighttime I-95 resurfacing project begins in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The $8.5 million resurfacing project on Interstate 95 beginning north of I-16 and extending to Savannah River Bridge at the Georgia/South Caroline State line began Sunday, July 9.

Reeves Construction Company will be milling and resurfacing within two-mile-long lane closures on the 12-mile project limits. The project is expected to be complete in the Fall of this year.

General nighttime work hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. All work is weather contingent.

Single and double lane closures should be expected nightly while contractors paving activities are underway.

Periodic ramp closures will be utilized for the scope of work required on entrance and exit ramps, closure details will be forthcoming.

This project is needed due to the asphalt deterioration and wheel rutting.

This section of I-95 has not been resurfaced since the I-95 widening project in the late nineties.

Whenever you approach a work zone, the Georgia Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the following steps:

slow down

allow extra distance between vehicles

read signs

expect the unexpected

Citizens can monitor 511ga.org to stay current on all upcoming lane closures.