Military plane crashes in Mississippi

(MISSISSIPPI) – A Marine Corps plane crashed Monday in Mississippi’s Delta Region.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports that 16 people on board were killed in the crash.

The KC-130 crashed in a field near Moorehead, Mississippi some 85 miles north of Jackson.

Aerial video of the crash scene showed the wreckage engulfed in flames.

NBC affiliate WNBD reports the plane broke up in the air and fell to the ground just before 5 o’clock in the afternoon local time.

WMC, NBC’s affiliate in Memphis, talked to investigators who said they found debris on both sides of the highway, which suggests the aircraft could have exploded prior to the crash.

A tweet from the Marines only confirmed that a “mishap has occurred.”

There is no word on the cause. The Federal Aviation Administration is directing all inquiries to the military.

