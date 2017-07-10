Metro seeks to identify suspect in weekend assault

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspected of an assault that occurred near the intersection of Barnard Street and West Jones Street around 2:30 a.m. on July 9.

The suspect is a thin black male, approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 651-6742.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

