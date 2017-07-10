Driver leads SC deputies on high-speed chase, toddler in tow

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WSAV) – A driver led South Carolina deputies on a high-speed chase this weekend. Authorities say both he and his toddler are lucky to be alive.

The Richland County chase ended when the car that 22-year-old Bryan Martin was driving flipped over.

Deputies say Martin got out of the overturned car and attempted to fight them with the baby in his arms.

The chase began when police responded to someone firing shots in the area.

Police say they chased Martin for six miles at speeds up to 90 miles an hour at times.

The toddler was hospitalized for observation but is expected to be okay.

She is now with her mother who is both condemning and defending Martin’s actions.

He made a stupid decision not stopping the first time. That was the dumbest decision, but please just rewatch the video,” says Dellvalia Jenkins.

“And you can see the car is on fire and he’s trying to get away from the car. He’s not trying to get away from the officer.”

Martin is facing a number of charges, including child endangerment.