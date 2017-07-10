California teen wins lottery twice in one week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WSAV) — What are the odds of winning the lottery twice? Whatever they are, Rosa Dominguez beat them.

The 19-year-old was driving home from Arizona when she stopped to buy a few scratch-off tickets at a gas station.

One “power five” scratch-off turned out to be a winning ticket worth $555,555.

“I was so nervous, I just wanted to cry,” Dominguez told the California Lottery.

A few days later, she figured why not try her luck again?

This time another $5 scratch-off turned into $100,000.

According to the California Lottery, Dominguez plans to spend her $655,555 winnings shopping and buying a new car.

Attributes: CNN, NBC