Attention Shoppers: Amazon ‘Prime Day’ begins tonight

(WSAV) — Amazon’s third annual discount holiday “Prime Day,” kicks off tonight and the event has already proven to bring in massive sales.

This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, expanding discounts to Prime members around the globe. Just last year, Amazon saw a 60% increase in orders worldwide.

Prime Day gives online shoppers with a Prime membership the opportunity to get deals on a variety of items across the site.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big day: