Attention Shoppers: Amazon ‘Prime Day’ begins tonight

(WSAV) — Amazon’s third annual discount holiday “Prime Day,” kicks off tonight and the event has already proven to bring in massive sales.
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, expanding discounts to Prime members around the globe. Just last year, Amazon saw a 60% increase in orders worldwide.
Prime Day gives online shoppers with a Prime membership the opportunity to get deals on a variety of items across the site.
Here’s everything you need to know about the big day:
- 30 hours of deals start at 9 p.m. tonight, lasting through 3 a.m. on July 12
- New deals will be offered every five minutes
- Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up on or before July 11 to take advantage of this year’s deals.
- Membership for Amazon Prime is $99 per year or $10.99 per month
- Amazon app users can set alerts for when offers will begin ahead of time
- Customers using Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant will have access to Prime Day deals two hours before other shoppers
In addition to the U.S., shoppers in 12 other countries can participate this year. This includes the U.K., Mexico and China.
Greg Greeley, vice president of Amazon Prime says the goal is to offer deals to “a record number of shoppers.”
See all of the available deals at amazon.com/primeday.
Attributes: CNN Money