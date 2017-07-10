9 Savannah residents charged with federal firearm, drug crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Federal indictments reveal that 9 Savannah residents have been charged with a variety of firearms offenses and drug crimes in the multi-agency efforts to combat violent crimes.

As part of numerous ongoing investigations being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD), a federal grand jury sitting in Savannah last week charged the following individuals:

Eron Ventura, 24, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Tevin Lawton, 25, of Savannah, charged with receipt of a firearm while under indictment, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and being a drug user in possession of firearms;

John Young, Jr., 26, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Timothy Kendall Stewart, 30, of Savannah, charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Eric Brown, 39, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Robert Anthony Frazier, 35, of Savannah, charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Daryl Jackson, 40, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Dominick Jackson, 33, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and,

Kevin Reevey, 32, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“We’re working closely with SCMPD and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office on a number of fronts to address violent crime problems in Savannah,” said acting U.S. Attorney James Durham.

“The indictments returned last week aren’t the first federal indictments and they certainly won’t be the last, as we work together to take back this great city from those spreading violence and fear.”