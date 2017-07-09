Exclusive artwork on the rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many took the drive across the bridge today not only to enjoy some fun in the sun, but to get some new art for their home.

The Tybee Arts Association held an art show and sale this weekend. The art featured 12 different artists and the association’s main goal is to promote art.

“It’s showing what our artist can do it showing the community what we have available,” Bill Bernzott, Treasurer of Tybee Arts Association said

One local artist just began her artwork 13 months ago. “I’m a retired teacher and I have watercolor and acrylic art. This is my first show,” Donna Clark said.

None of the art is manufactured, everything is handcrafted. These one-of-a-kind pieces range from ceramics, watercolors and artificial paintings, jewelry and graphics.

“We are just trying to bring people out to make them aware that art is here,” Bernzott said.

Aside from art sales they also feature much of their artwork in the community by working with some of the nearby galleries. Their most recent project was a mural near the beach.

Not only do they support art but they also support the actual art with their black box theater. In a few months they will have an open casting call that welcoming all from Savannah to come show off their talents.

The next art show and sale will take place October 14-15. Registration for artists ends on September 29th.