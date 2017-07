Beaufort, SC – Before he was part of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ron Parker was just another Beaufort kid that loved football. He was the underdog his whole career. He helped turn around a Beaufort high school team that didn’t win a game in three consecutive years. When he eventually got into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, he bounced around from various teams. He came back to his home in the Low Country to teach the future generation about his dedication.

Advertisement