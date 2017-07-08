Cobb County bank standoff leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An hours-long standoff inside a suburban Atlanta bank ended when an officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man who had claimed to have a bomb that could “take out the room.”

Cobb County police Sgt. Dana Pierce has confirmed the man died Friday in an “officer involved shooting.”

Pierce says a police bomb squad had rendered safe a backpack in which the suspect claimed to have a bomb. He says police were still analyzing the contents to determine if he actually had explosives.

Two people were freed shortly after a military-type vehicle smashed its way through the wall, raining bricks onto its hood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Brian Easley late Friday after notifying his family. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles described Easley as a transient.