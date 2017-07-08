Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Saturday morning in downtown Savannah.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police arrested the 31 year-old at 4:00 a.m. at 27 Barnard Street and charged him with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Pete Nichols, LaBeouf was released later in the morning with a bond set at $3,500 for his charge on obstruction. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department booking information page his was released on recognizance meaning he was allowed to leave but must return to court when summoned.

