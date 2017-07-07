Woman finds strangers living in her Cobb County home

COBB CO., Ga. (WSAV) – A Cobb County woman is shocked by laws that allow strangers to live in her vacant house without her knowledge.

“I found out there is some archaic law that if somebody sets up residence in your home […] they have every right to be there until we evict,” says Dena Everman, the owner of the now occupied home.

Everman called police after seeing a broken window at the back of the house, only to find a family living just on the other side.

The family living there found the home for rent on Craigslist. They paid by money order and claim they never met the person who placed the ad online.

“Everybody doesn’t understand why someone who has no legal right to be in my home can stay in my home, and I’m the one who has to evict them,” Everman said.

Lawyers confirm that the family can stay until the homeowners have them legally evicted.