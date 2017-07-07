Woman accused of kidnapping baby, raising her in Walterboro will go to trial

This undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams. Authorities say Williams, a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a baby girl from a Florida hospital 18 years ago and raising her as her own daughter, is now being held in Jacksonville, Fla., and was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT/AP) – A woman accused of kidnapping a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital almost two decades ago will go on trial in November on a kidnapping charge.

Gloria Williams is accused of snatching newborn Kamiyah Mobley in 1998 from what was then known as University Medical Center, now called UF Health. Authorities say Williams took the baby shortly after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised the child in Walterboro, S.C.  under the name of Alexis Manigo.

Williams’ final pretrial hearing will be Nov. 7 and jury selection is slated to begin Nov. 13.

Williams’ defense attorney said she and the prosecutor are still trying to negotiate a plea agreement.

Williams was arrested in January in South Carolina, ending a mystery that spanned nearly 20 years.

Williams is being held without bond in the Duval County Jail. Her next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Williams has been in jail since her January 13th arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.

Court records say Williams told the girl more than a year ago that she was given the name Kamiyah Mobley at birth. The teen told a friend who contacted the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The girl has since met her birth parents.

