Woman accused of kidnapping baby, raising her in Walterboro will go to trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT/AP) – A woman accused of kidnapping a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital almost two decades ago will go on trial in November on a kidnapping charge.

Gloria Williams is accused of snatching newborn Kamiyah Mobley in 1998 from what was then known as University Medical Center, now called UF Health. Authorities say Williams took the baby shortly after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised the child in Walterboro, S.C. under the name of Alexis Manigo.

Williams’ final pretrial hearing will be Nov. 7 and jury selection is slated to begin Nov. 13.

Williams’ defense attorney said she and the prosecutor are still trying to negotiate a plea agreement.

Williams was arrested in January in South Carolina, ending a mystery that spanned nearly 20 years.

Williams is being held without bond in the Duval County Jail. Her next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Williams has been in jail since her January 13th arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.

Court records say Williams told the girl more than a year ago that she was given the name Kamiyah Mobley at birth. The teen told a friend who contacted the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The girl has since met her birth parents.