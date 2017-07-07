UPDATE: Escaped inmate likely used wire cutters dropped from drone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say an inmate who escaped for a second time from maximum security prisons in South Carolina used wire cutters that were likely dropped from a drone.

State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said 46-year-old Jimmy Causey was arrested around 4 a.m. Friday as he slept in a motel room in Austin, Texas.

Keel says Causey had a pistol, a rifle and more than $47,000 in cash when he was caught after more than two days on the run in a well-planned escape.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says Causey used a cellphone to arrange his escape, and a drone likely dropped the wire cutters Causey used to cut through four fences at the Lieber Correctional Institution on July 4.

Stirling says Causey was likely gone from prison for six hours before guards noticed a dummy was placed in his bed.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports that escaped inmate Jimmy Causey has been captured. According to their report, “Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended this morning (July 7) at 3:05 a.m. by Texas Department of Public Safety.

A reward was being offered for information leading to the capture of an inmate who has escaped from a maximum-security prison in South Carolina for a second time.

Authorities discovered the convicted kidnapper was missing Wednesday afternoon from Lieber Correctional Institution. No details on how he escaped have been released.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.