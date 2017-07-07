Traffic on Boundary Street is about to get a lot worse

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – The Boundary Street Improvement Project has caused many traffic delays for a year and a half now, and it’s about to get a lot worse.

“When this is done, it’s going to be very traffic-able, it’s going to be a safer road to travel on… beautiful view, but also economic development,” said Senior Project Manager Neal Pugliese.

The $33 million dollar improvement project became a vision in 2006 and construction began in January of 2016.

In past months, they started building a marsh boardwalk and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

“Behind us is going to be passive park space, places where people can come and enjoy the marsh views,” he said.

Just weeks ago, the former Huddle House, Sea Eagle Seafood Market, and an unused fire station shed were torn down to make room for a parking lot to a marshview park.

The project has faced many obstacles including Hurricane Matthew and tropical storms. Mayor Billy Keyserling said in a council meeting, the plan was not written for what was actually on the groun after telephone poles started to fall when they began working underground.

But Pugliese says it’s all been taken care of and the project is still on budget.

“Whenever you engage in a $33 million dollar project, of course you’re gonna find a lot of complexities in the project, but, I will tell you that the coordination and cooperation of all of our partners has been fantastic,” he said.

Now it’s on to the utility poles that line the north side of the street.

“If you take a look at the poles and they’ve got all these wires on them, all that is gonna be put below the surface, that’s gonna provide less things for motorists to go ahead and run into,” said Pugliese.

This phase means they’re half way there.

“Just about 60% of the way done,” he said, “Right now we are in the most critical part of the project- the most complex part of the project.”

But that also means… “We are gonna have some heavy traffic, we’re gonna have traffic delays, traffic disruptions, I would say for about probably the next four months or so,” said Pugliese.

So if you’re in a hurry , you may want to find a different route, until those months are over. He says, then it should start to get a lot better until the project is complete in early 2018.