Second Saturday Pop-Up Dinners starting at B Historic’s Kitchen 320

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for an intimate, exclusive dining experience? B Historic’s Kitchen 320 is kicking off its Second Saturday Pop-Up Dinners. Walk through the private entrance for a 3-course dinner with cocktail pairing and matching entertainment.

The first is Saturday, July 8th starting at 7 p.m. with a Caribbean Cuisine theme and the discounted rate of $50 per person. Bokei is the entertainment featuring steel drum music.

Later Second Saturday’s will feature Jazz, local favorite Laiken Love and Harry O’Donaghue Irish Dancers, to name a few, and will be available for $75.

Call 912-921-5300 for more information.