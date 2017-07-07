President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G20 summit

HAMBURG, Germany (NBC News) — The highly anticipated one-on-one meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place Friday morning.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, briefly delivering joint remarks to reporters before beginning a private discussion.

The president said that it was “an honor” to meet with President Putin, who returned the compliment, telling Mr. Trump he was “delighted to meet you personally.”

It’s the first ever in-person meeting between the two leaders and takes place amid ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The leaders were joined only by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian foreign minister, and two translators.

Before the talk, Trump aides said the president had no specific agenda on the table.

Read more here.