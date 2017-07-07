President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G20 summit

NBC News Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HAMBURG, Germany (NBC News) — The highly anticipated one-on-one meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place Friday morning.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, briefly delivering joint remarks to reporters before beginning a private discussion.

The president said that it was “an honor” to meet with President Putin, who returned the compliment, telling Mr. Trump he was “delighted to meet you personally.”

It’s the first ever in-person meeting between the two leaders and takes place amid ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The leaders were joined only by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian foreign minister, and two translators.

Before the talk, Trump aides said the president had no specific agenda on the table.

Read more here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s