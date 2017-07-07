Pet Supply Drive – July 13, 2017

WSAV-TV and Subaru of Hilton Head are partnering to assist area animal shelters this summer. Help us fill a fleet of Subarus with pet supplies on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Donate and receive a pet gift and ice cream. Subaru of Hilton Head’s address is 111 Drivers Way, Suite A, Hardeville, SC 29927.
You’ll be helping One Love Animal Rescue, GUARD, Effingham County Shelter, Hilton Head Humane Society, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, and the Palmetto Animal League.
Supplies needed are:
- Adult dog and cat food (Prefer Pedigree)
- Puppy and Kitten dry food (Prefer Pedigree)
- Canned Puppy food
- Clorox Bleach
- Fabulousa
- Dawn Dish Soap (blue)
- Garbage Bags (Kitchen 13 gallon drawstring & 55 Gallon)
- Dog and cat toys (kongs)
- Poop Scoopers
- Powdered Laundry Detergent
- Rawhides & Nylabones
- Office supplies & copy paper
- Blankets
- Beds
- Crates/cat carriers
- Cat litter (non-clumping)
- Gift Cards (Wal-mart, Petco, Petsmart)
- Collars/Leashes
- Oil Dry
- Bath Mats
- Towels
- Stick Chews for Puppies
Don’t have a pet; adopt one. Help us clear the shelters!