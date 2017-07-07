Our Hometown: Art March Parade heads to Waters Avenue

Art Rise Savannah will host its second Art March Parade & Festival July 8, beginning at 5pm.

This time, the parade makes its way to the Waters Avenue neighborhood.

It’s a people-powered event of citizens, community groups, neighbors, performance artists, small businesses.

Samba Savannah will lead the way with their rhythmic drums and dancers from the parking lot of It’s Amazing Beauty Shop at 37th and Waters, down Live Oak Street to 31st, then back down Waters Avenue.

After the parade, enjoy live performances beginning at 6.

The show will also be broadcast online on Servin These Streets Radio.

For more information, visit: artmarchsavannah.com.

The event is free and open to the public!