Liberty County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of possible murder suspect

By Published:

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Criminal Investigation Division at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect involved in a homicide that occurred almost one year ago.

Dennis Pavao was killed on July 9, 2016, at his home on Live Oak Church Road during an alleged robbery attempt.

The investigation has been ongoing and at this time. They released this sketch in the hopes that someone in the public will recognize this person.

If you think you know this person or have any information about the case, contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Division at 912-876-4555.

